Indigenous Journalism degree in Regina will be first of its kind in North America

A university journalism program decades in the making is finally a reality.

Beginning in September, The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) will be offering a four-year Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Journalism and Communication Arts.

“This program will help realize the importance of Indigenous voices and the expression of stories from Indigenous Peoples’ perspective,” said Jackie Ottmann, the president of FNUniv.

In previous years, FNUniv had offered a two year journalism program. After completion, students would then move to the University of Regina’s School of Journalism.

The new program will be aligning with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action 84-86. It will also include several topics valued at FNUniv.

“The foundation will be Indigenous knowledge systems, Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing,” Ottmann said.

“The integration of languages, understanding of histories, of current lived histories of Indigenous peoples,”

Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) has been a program offered at FNUniv since 1982, guiding students into the world of news and media.

“Everyone is a storyteller and everyone has that ability to share stories. This is obviously a one of a kind place to come and do that,” Brittany Poitras, a third year student at FNUniv said.

Shannon Avison has been a part of INCA for many years. With the Media landscape shifting, she sees more options as a benefit for students.

“The mainstream media, the Indigenous Media are really crying out for people who can do a good job at covering Indigenous issues,” Avison, an associate professor at FNUniv said.

The new program will begin in September.