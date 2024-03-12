Indigenous Journalism degree in Regina will be first of its kind in North America
A university journalism program decades in the making is finally a reality.
Beginning in September, The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) will be offering a four-year Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Journalism and Communication Arts.
“This program will help realize the importance of Indigenous voices and the expression of stories from Indigenous Peoples’ perspective,” said Jackie Ottmann, the president of FNUniv.
In previous years, FNUniv had offered a two year journalism program. After completion, students would then move to the University of Regina’s School of Journalism.
The new program will be aligning with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action 84-86. It will also include several topics valued at FNUniv.
“The foundation will be Indigenous knowledge systems, Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing,” Ottmann said.
“The integration of languages, understanding of histories, of current lived histories of Indigenous peoples,”
Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) has been a program offered at FNUniv since 1982, guiding students into the world of news and media.
“Everyone is a storyteller and everyone has that ability to share stories. This is obviously a one of a kind place to come and do that,” Brittany Poitras, a third year student at FNUniv said.
Shannon Avison has been a part of INCA for many years. With the Media landscape shifting, she sees more options as a benefit for students.
“The mainstream media, the Indigenous Media are really crying out for people who can do a good job at covering Indigenous issues,” Avison, an associate professor at FNUniv said.
The new program will begin in September.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
Opinion
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.