Injuries forcing Riders to be creative with roster make-up

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have 12 players on either the one or six game injured lists and 10 roster players listed as ‘out’ or ‘questionable’ leading into Saturday’s week four rematch versus Montreal.

Head Coach Craig Dickenson still has yet to announce who will start at receiver in place of Shaq Evans after he fractured his foot last week.

“We’re still by committee,” he told reporters Thursday after practice. “But we’ll look at the film today and go from there.”

Practice squad receivers Tevin Jones and Dieuly Aristilde Jr both had reps with the offense this week at practice. However, Dickenson has hinted at changing the team’s nationality ratio to add another Canadian to the starting roster.

He says the CFL’s rules on the number of Canadians being on the field is difficult to navigate, but an aspect of the three-down game he relishes.

“I love it. It’s really neat,” said Dickenson. “I asked Jeremy [O’Day] the other day, ‘what would it be like to dress your best 45 [players] and not have to worry about nationality?’ But the reality is we still feel like we’re dressing our best 45.

“You do have to play with a certain amount of Canadian players which is great. That’s why it’s called the CFL.”

Dickenson also said offensive lineman Terran Vaughn is expected to play Saturday after sustaining a hamstring injury. Defensive back Nelson Lokombo is doubtful.

The Riders are expected to release their roster Friday.