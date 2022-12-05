Inquest begins for inmate found unresponsive at Regina Correctional Centre

A public inquest into the death of Kalin Holonics, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, began on Monday in Regina.

The 25-year-old from Estevan, Sask. was found unresponsive in his cell on July 9, 2020.

A total of six jurors have been selected to hear the case that is being held from Dec. 5 to 9 at the Holiday Inn and Suites.

According to The Coroners Act, 1999, an inquest occurs whenever an inmate died in a prison unless the coroner is satisfied that the persons death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

An inquest allows authorities to look at a situation more in-depth and establish where, when, and who died, and the medical reason for death.

From the inquest, the jury can decide if any recommendations can be made to prevent similar deaths from occurring.

More details to come…