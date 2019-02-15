

CTV Regina





An international moose melee between Moose Jaw and a town in Norway is now being featured in a new song.

Norwegian musicians Ganic and Vimarida have released a song called ‘Moose Truce’ about the battle for the title of World’s Tallest Moose.

Moose Jaw’s Mac lost the title in 2015. A 10.1-metre tall moose was built in 2015 — 30 centimetres taller than Mac.

Moose Jaw has announced plans to give Mac a bigger rack so he could be the tallest again.

The song calls for both communities to be the “bigger moose” and end the fight.