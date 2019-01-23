

CTV Regina





The international moose feud between Moose Jaw and Norway has found itself on U.S. late night television.

The competition for the World’s Tallest Moose was featured on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

“They have been feuding ever since Norway crushed Canada in Olympic curling,” Colbert said in his segment “Meanwhile.”

Moose Jaw’s Mac lost the title when Norway built a moose near Oslo in 2015. Now, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie says Mac will get a new rack to make him the tallest in the world again.