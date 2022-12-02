Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.

Around 10:40 a.m., police were called to the area of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street for a report of a building explosion at 1202 Retallack St. Officers blocked off traffic and began to investigate whether the explosion was criminal.

Through investigation, police determined a gas line in the building had been compromised on Nov. 13 sometime between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., according to a release from RPS.

Although the explosion itself was accidental, RPS said the compromise of the gas line is a criminal act and officers are looking to find out who is responsible for that.

RPS are asking anyone in the area who may have seen suspicious activity or have stored video in a surveillance system to contact them or Crime Stoppers.