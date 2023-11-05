REGINA
Regina

    • Investigation into seriously injured Regina man now deemed homicide

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) has confirmed that an investigation into a seriously injured man over the weekend is now considered a homicide.

    In a news release Sunday morning, police said the death represents the eighth homicide in Regina this year.

    Officers were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street at around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of an injured man lying outside a home in the area.

    Police and EMS attended the scene and found a 61-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

    He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital. RPS’s major crimes and forensic identification units were called to the scene as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    The investigation into the death is ongoing.

    Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

