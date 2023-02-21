'It's a busy time': FSIN holds Winter Assembly in Yorkton

Yorkton is playing host to Chiefs and dignitaries from all 74 Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ (FSIN) Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly will run from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22 at the Gallagher Centre.

The location of the annual session rotates across Saskatchewan.

The topics being discussed and debated range, according to FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

“There’s a lot of resolutions being discussed and decided on … more in regards to hunting, fishing, trapping, gathering, the exemption of taxation, principal gun laws — which impact treaty compensation,” said Cameron.

The last time Yorkton hosted the event was in 2020.

Yorkton Tribal Chief Isobel O’Soup said her day included a lot of work ensuring everyone felt comfortable in the City Where Good Things Happen.

“It’s exciting, but its nerve wracking … It’s a busy time, for sure,” she said.

O’Soup said the last time Yorkton hosted the Assembly, $10,000 was donated to its youth activities. Additionally, the economic spin off for the community of Yorkton is apparent, she said.

“The hotels and the restaurants, the casino, hopefully everybody’s benefitting.”

The Yorkton Tribal Council will host a Gala Tuesday night, featuring karaoke, an Indigenous Elvis performer and First Nations Feud.