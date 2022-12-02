'It's been a ride': Regina's Warehouse Brewing permanently closing its doors

Warehouse Brewing Company in Regina. (Source: Warehouse Brewing Company) Warehouse Brewing Company in Regina. (Source: Warehouse Brewing Company)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener