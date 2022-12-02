'It's been a ride': Regina's Warehouse Brewing permanently closing its doors

Regina’s Warehouse Brewing Company announced it will be permanently closing its doors.

The brewery said it will close as of Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in an Instagram post.

“We have tried everything to keep the doors open, but sadly cannot financially continue to do so,” Warehouse said in the post.

Warehouse Brewing is located in the Weston Bakery building in Regina’s Warehouse District. It was original built in 1929.

The brewery opened in 2020, after a year and a half of work on the old factory building. It offered a selection of locally brewed Warehouse brand beers.

“It’s been a ride to say the least and we are sad it’s over,” the post continued. “Thank you and farewell Regina from all of us at the Warehouse Brewing Company.”

In the goodbye post, the company encouraged Regina to continue to support the other craft breweries in the city.

“It is too late for us, but please help the other craft breweries thrive and succeed,” Warehouse said in the post.

Warehouse Brewing was a part of Regina’s “Hop Circuit” – a self guided tour of six of the city’s craft breweries.