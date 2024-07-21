REGINA
Regina

    • Italian Air Force flyover of downtown Moose Jaw cancelled due to smoke

    Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above the central court of the Foro Italico before a men's tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above the central court of the Foro Italico before a men's tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    A planned flyover of downtown Moose Jaw by the Italian Air Force has been cancelled due to poor air quality and visibility Monday.

    A total of two flybys were scheduled for the Aeronautica Militare Aerobatic Team, also known as the Frecce Tricolori.

    The team, which is famous for its smoke trails representing the national colours of Italy, was set to honour the Royal Canadian Air Force as it marks 100 years of service in 2024.

    Originally, the team was set to fly their Aermacchi MB-339 jets twice over downtown Moose Jaw at an altitude no lower than 500 feet at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Due to smoky conditions all across Saskatchewan, the flypast was delayed once before being cancelled outright just after 12 p.m.

    As of 12:30 p.m., Regina's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) value was recorded as 10+ or “very high risk.”

    In place of an aerial performance, the team will make a technical stop at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

