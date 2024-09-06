REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw man arrested after police find drugs and stolen bikes in home

    A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A Moose Jaw man has been arrested after police found drugs and stolen bikes in his home on Thursday.

    A search warrant was conducted at a residence in the Northwest area of the city to search for stolen property, according to release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS). A K-9 unit, the community policing decision, and criminal investigation section took part in the search.

    Stolen bikes, e-bikes, crystal meth, and unstamped cigarettes were found.

    A 34-year-old man now faces seven counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of crystal meth, and a charge under the Tobacco Tax Act.

    The MJPS said he will make his first court appearance at a later date.

