Moose Jaw man arrested after police find drugs and stolen bikes in home

A Moose Jaw man has been arrested after police found drugs and stolen bikes in his home on Thursday.

A search warrant was conducted at a residence in the Northwest area of the city to search for stolen property, according to release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS). A K-9 unit, the community policing decision, and criminal investigation section took part in the search.

Stolen bikes, e-bikes, crystal meth, and unstamped cigarettes were found.

A 34-year-old man now faces seven counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of crystal meth, and a charge under the Tobacco Tax Act.

The MJPS said he will make his first court appearance at a later date.