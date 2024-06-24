Jake Vaadeland, Hunter Brothers win big at Sask. Country Music Awards

Both Jake Vaadeland and The Hunter Brothers made a splash at the 35th Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards Show.

The show, hosted at Lloydminster’s Vic Juba Theatre, featured a number of live performances.

Vaadeland took home the honour for male artist of the year, in addition to songwriter of the year, interactive artist of the year and video of the year.

The Hunter Brothers managed to take home four awards. Luke Hunter was awarded bass player of the year while Dusty Hunter took home the drummer of the year accolade.

The group collectively won the fan’s choice and entertainers of the year awards.

Teagan Littlechief picked up two awards which included female artist of the year.

Jess Moskaluke was awarded the National/International Artist award for her success outside of the province.

A full list of the winners can be found below: