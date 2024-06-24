REGINA
Regina

    • Jake Vaadeland, Hunter Brothers win big at Sask. Country Music Awards

    Jake Vaadeland (Left) and The Hunter Brothers (RIght) both received four awards at the 2024 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards (SCMA). (Courtesy: jakevaadeland.com and hunterbrothers.com) Jake Vaadeland (Left) and The Hunter Brothers (RIght) both received four awards at the 2024 Saskatchewan Country Music Association Awards (SCMA). (Courtesy: jakevaadeland.com and hunterbrothers.com)
    Share

    Both Jake Vaadeland and The Hunter Brothers made a splash at the 35th Annual Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards Show.

    The show, hosted at Lloydminster’s Vic Juba Theatre, featured a number of live performances.

    Vaadeland took home the honour for male artist of the year, in addition to songwriter of the year, interactive artist of the year and video of the year.

    The Hunter Brothers managed to take home four awards. Luke Hunter was awarded bass player of the year while Dusty Hunter took home the drummer of the year accolade.

    The group collectively won the fan’s choice and entertainers of the year awards.

    Teagan Littlechief picked up two awards which included female artist of the year.

    Jess Moskaluke was awarded the National/International Artist award for her success outside of the province.

    A full list of the winners can be found below:

    • Group of the Year - Munro & Patrick
    • Female Artist of the Year – Teagan Littlechief
    • Male Artist of the Year – Jake Vaadeland
    • Indigenous Artist of the Year – Teagan Littlechief
    • (TIE) Songwriter of the Year – “I Ain’t Going Back to Nashville” – Songwriter: Jake
    • Vaadeland – Artist – Jake Vaadeland
    •  
    • Emerging Artist of the Year – Darryl Anderson and Joshua Stumpf (tie)
    • Country Album of the Year – “Exes and Friends” - Shantaia
    • Alternative Country Album of the Year – “Endless Turn of Day Into Night” – The Last Birds
    • (TIE) Video of the Year - “I Ain’t Going Back to Nashville” – Artist – Jake Vaadeland –
    • Director – Sawyer Edworthy AND “Running Away” – Artist – Justin LaBrash – Director –
    • Prehistoric Productions
    • Interactive Artist of the Year – Jake Vaadeland
    • Bass Player of the Year – Luke Hunter
    • Drummer of the Year – Dusty Hunter
    • Guitar Player of the Year – Terry Lasko
    • Keyboard Player of the Year – Jeffery Straker
    • Radio Station of the Year – Major Market – 92.9 The Bull - Saskatoon
    • Radio Station of the Year – Secondary Market – GX94 - Yorkton
    • On Air Personality of the Year – Matt Ryan
    • Music Director of the Year – Courtney Fielder
    • Record Producer of the Year – Bart McKay for “Love Me Like An Outlaw” by Kalsey Kulyk
    • Recording Studio of the Year – Skullcreek Studio
    • Country Music Person of the Year – Bart McKay
    • Music Venue of the Year – Hank’s Tavern
    • Music Festival of the Year – Country Thunder Saskatchewan
    • Humanitarian Award – Jordyn Pollard
    • National/International Artist – Jess Moskaluke

