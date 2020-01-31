REGINA -- A judge has found Jason McKay guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Jenny McKay was found dead in the couple's home on Sept. 6.

Justice Michael Tocher handed down the decision in a Regina courtroom on Friday afternoon.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3 at 10 a.m.

CTV Regina’s Michaela Solomon and Cole Davenport will be in the court room for the verdict.