Joey Chestnut bringing eating talents to Regina for food bank fundraiser

Legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut is coming to Queen City Exhibition this summer to help fundraise for the Regina Food Bank.

Chestnut, known for his 15 wins at the July 4th Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Competition, will be taking part in a celebrity mini donut eating competition on August 5.

The legendary eater holds the world record for mini donuts, after consuming 220 in eight minutes. He also ate 63 hot dogs at the most recent Fourth of July Contest on Monday.

Other community leaders will earn a spot at the mini donut eating table by raising funds for the food bank. Every competitor must raise at least $1,000 – which equates to around 3,000 meals.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited president and CEO Tim Reid, Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey, Economic Development Regina president and CEO Chris Lane and Rebellion Brewing president and CEO Mark Heise have already joined the competition.

“Last year we experienced a 49 per cent increase in Food Bank users, serving 12,505 children, youth, and adults across Regina,” Bailey said in a press release.

“Food insecurity is continuing to rise, and we can only rise to the challenge of meeting the needs of our community thanks to our donors and community investment partners like REAL District.”

Funds raised by the competition will support the more than 12,500 food bank users, according to the release.

The competition is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on the Original 16 Stage.