Jordan's Principle concerns looming as FSIN Spring Session closes

First Nations leaders from across the province gathered at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Spring Session to discuss a number of topics impacting the communities they delegate.

One of the topics of concern is the growing number of Jordan’s Principle applications being denied in Saskatchewan.

Jordan’s Principle is a policy meant for First Nations children to acquire access to supports in health, education and early childhood services, recreation and cultural outlets. This includes children living on and off reserve.

The FSIN are certain changes are coming soon to address the backlog.

David Pratt, the 1st Vice Chief of FSIN said there are currently over 8,300 applications not approved in Saskatchewan, as well as similar numbers across the country.

“From my understanding there is an emergency spending bill that will be going to Parliament to deal with the backlog. A billion dollar spending package is on the way,” said Pratt.

Last month, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal received a non-compliance motion against the federal government for failing to process Jordan’s Principle claims in time.

“With a stroke of their pen [they] can say ‘declined,’ when they have no clue how important, how meaningful our people rely on those financial dollars to help the families [and] children,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said.

The FSIN is asking for families to reach out to them if they are experiencing issues having Jordan’s Principle.