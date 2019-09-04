Jordan Williams-Lambert returning to Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jordan Williams-Lambert reaches in for a touchdown as Montreal Alouettes' Dominique Ellis looks on during second half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
CTV News Regina
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:28PM CST
Slotback Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the green and white.
The CFL transaction list revealed the Illinois product was returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders late Wednesday afternoon.
Williams-Lambert put up 764 yards and four touchdowns with a team-leading 62 receptions last year, and was named the West Division Rookie of the Year before being released to pursue an NFL contract, eventually landing with the Chicago Bears.
After a series of preseason games in Chicago, the receiver was cut from the NFL club, opening up his return to 3 down territory.