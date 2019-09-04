

CTV News Regina





Slotback Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the green and white.

The CFL transaction list revealed the Illinois product was returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders late Wednesday afternoon.

Williams-Lambert put up 764 yards and four touchdowns with a team-leading 62 receptions last year, and was named the West Division Rookie of the Year before being released to pursue an NFL contract, eventually landing with the Chicago Bears.

After a series of preseason games in Chicago, the receiver was cut from the NFL club, opening up his return to 3 down territory.