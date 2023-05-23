#JustCurious A pool inside a school? Could it be?
Remember when you were a student and it came time for swimming lessons? You probably got dropped off at the pool or took some kind of school organized transportation, right?
Well, our viewer Penny remembers a school in Regina that had a pool.
She asked around and nobody she knows can recall it!
It’s no longer operational but she’s right! There was a pool inside a Regina school.
Regina Catholic School Division says it was inside the original Sacred Heart Community School.
They don’t have exact dates nor pictures, but their archives show it was in the basement. That school has now been rebuilt and is getting set to celebrate it’s 100th anniversary.
Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School, officials say, was designed to have a swimming pool.
There is a pit below the building that could’ve become a pool but it was eventually left out of the plan.
