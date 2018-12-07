

CTV Regina





Former Roughrider Justin Cox has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for assault charges stemming from an incident in 2017.

He was arrested and charged in September of 2017 after what police say were two separate incidents the previous month.

Cox will serve 360 total days in jail. He has already served 30 days of that sentence in remand.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail for the assault charges and another three months for breaching conditions.

The Riders released Cox in April of 2017 after different assault charges. He was found not guilty of those charges in May of 2017.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest in October. He was arrested later that month on assault charges when officers were called to a home in east Regina for reports of a domestic assault. Those charges are still before the courts.

Cox, who is from the United States, will be deported following his release from jail.