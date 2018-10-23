Regina police have arrested former Roughrider Justin Cox, who was wanted on assault charges.

Police issued a warrant for Cox’s arrest on Oct. 5. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 25, when officers were called to a home in east Regina for reports of a domestic assault. According to police, there was an injured woman at the home.

Cox was released by the Riders after domestic assault charges in April 2017. He was found not guilty of those charges in May of 2017.

He was arrested and charged again on Sept. 11, 2017 after what police say were two separate incidents from the previous month. Those charges are still before the courts.

Cox was arrested without incident on Monday in a home in the 2000 block of Lindsay Street and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.