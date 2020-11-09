Advertisement
Lakeview School will be closed Tuesday following several COVID-19 cases
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 12:19PM CST Last Updated Monday, November 9, 2020 9:57PM CST
An empty school classroom is pictured. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)
REGINA -- Regina’s Lakeview School will be closed Tuesday after a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Regina Public School Board said.
School families will receive further details in a letter on Tuesday.
Close contacts will be identified and contacted by public health.
A close contact is someone who has been within two metres of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.
RELATED IMAGES