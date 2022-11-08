'Let's get you home safe': SGI launches new impaired driving awareness video with a more positive spin

A new 60 second video themed around giving loved ones a ride home when asked is part of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) latest impaired driving awareness campaign.

The video is now circulating around television and online.

SGI’s manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy said the video is one that provides a more positive message to drivers compared to some videos in the past.

“In the past, SGI has used very hard-hitting and emotional campaigns that have shown the stark reality of the consequences of impaired driving. This one [video] has a much more uplifting, heartwarming feel to it and people are responding quite well to it,” McMurchy said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

McMurchy said the video has similarities to the famous children’s book “Love you Forever” by Robert Munsch.

“It follows the relationship of a parent and child throughout the course of life and at each stage of those lives the phrase ‘let’s get you home safe’ takes on a different meaning,” he said.

If you're impaired, always #FindASafeRide home. If you're not impaired, be there for someone who is. Together we can make sure everyone gets home safe, every night. #yqr #yxe pic.twitter.com/GnGLVs6CmF — SGI (@SGItweets) November 4, 2022

The video coincides with SGI’s November traffic safety spotlight which is focusing on impaired driving.

It’s not the first time SGI has focused on impaired driving and it continues to be problematic in Saskatchewan, but McMurchy said it’s an ongoing battle.

“But it is one we’ve seen substantial progress on, a decade ago the number of fatalities and injuries in collisions related to impaired driving in this province were about double we have seen in recent years,” he said.

McMurchy said that progress needs to continue because impaired driving remains the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan’s roads.

“It is something that we need to continue to work on with these types of awareness campaigns, media interviews, as well as legislation and ongoing enforcement that is very strong. We’re going to continue to make progress I’m quite sure of that,” McMurchy said.

In June 2022, 482 Saskatchewan drivers faced impaired driving charges or licence suspensions.

OPERATION RED NOSE

SGI has also announced that Operation Red Nose is back this holiday season after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Residents in Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton will be able to take advantage of the service from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

The service provides free rides from volunteers to those who are out celebrating the holiday season.

Operation Red Nose is operating in 75 communities across Canada this year.

Donations will be given to local non-profit organizations that support youth or amateur sport initiatives.