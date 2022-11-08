'Let's get you home safe': SGI launches new impaired driving awareness video with a more positive spin
A new 60 second video themed around giving loved ones a ride home when asked is part of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) latest impaired driving awareness campaign.
The video is now circulating around television and online.
SGI’s manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy said the video is one that provides a more positive message to drivers compared to some videos in the past.
“In the past, SGI has used very hard-hitting and emotional campaigns that have shown the stark reality of the consequences of impaired driving. This one [video] has a much more uplifting, heartwarming feel to it and people are responding quite well to it,” McMurchy said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.
McMurchy said the video has similarities to the famous children’s book “Love you Forever” by Robert Munsch.
“It follows the relationship of a parent and child throughout the course of life and at each stage of those lives the phrase ‘let’s get you home safe’ takes on a different meaning,” he said.
The video coincides with SGI’s November traffic safety spotlight which is focusing on impaired driving.
It’s not the first time SGI has focused on impaired driving and it continues to be problematic in Saskatchewan, but McMurchy said it’s an ongoing battle.
“But it is one we’ve seen substantial progress on, a decade ago the number of fatalities and injuries in collisions related to impaired driving in this province were about double we have seen in recent years,” he said.
McMurchy said that progress needs to continue because impaired driving remains the leading cause of death on Saskatchewan’s roads.
“It is something that we need to continue to work on with these types of awareness campaigns, media interviews, as well as legislation and ongoing enforcement that is very strong. We’re going to continue to make progress I’m quite sure of that,” McMurchy said.
In June 2022, 482 Saskatchewan drivers faced impaired driving charges or licence suspensions.
OPERATION RED NOSE
SGI has also announced that Operation Red Nose is back this holiday season after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
Residents in Saskatoon, the Battlefords, Prince Albert and Yorkton will be able to take advantage of the service from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.
The service provides free rides from volunteers to those who are out celebrating the holiday season.
Operation Red Nose is operating in 75 communities across Canada this year.
Donations will be given to local non-profit organizations that support youth or amateur sport initiatives.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
Alanis Morissette says sexism led her to drop out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show
Alanis Morissette has taken to Instagram to explain her absence from a tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles. In a message to fans, she said an experience with the production team kicked up bad memories. She cited 'anti-women' sentiment as the cause.
Saskatoon
-
How does Indigenous identity fraud happen? Lack of education, U of S report says
An independent report, commissioned by the University of Saskatchewan (U of S), looks at how Indigenous identity fraud can happen.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
Saskatoon Transit service disruptions last winter caused by poor management: auditor
Service disruptions that left Saskatoon bus riders out in the cold last winter were caused by ineffective management of inventory and staff, according to a report from the city auditor.
Winnipeg
-
New water strategy in Manitoba to focus more on conservation, Indigenous inclusion
The Manitoba government has released a new water strategy for the first time in 19 years -- one that focuses more on conservation and Indigenous involvement.
-
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
-
Energy Transition Centre opens its door in downtown Calgary
A new Energy Transition Centre has opened its doors in downtown Calgary today.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Edmonton
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
Toronto
-
Toronto tenants fighting landlord's rent increase in building they say is unsafe
A group of tenants in a Toronto apartment building is fighting back against a proposed five per cent rent increase from their landlord who they say is poorly managing the deteriorating building.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctor raises alarm about pediatric emergency admissions, RSV
The chief medical officer at BC Children’s Hospital is urging parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it’s absolutely necessary, as the hospital faces a surge of admissions due to unseasonal virus activity.
-
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
-
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Delay in getting to hospital a likely factor in baby's death: Quebec coroner
A Quebec coroner is calling on the province to reduce the time it takes to get remote patients to hospital after a seven-month-old baby from a northern First Nations community died after waiting for care.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
Vancouver Island Marmot to be featured on U.S. postal stamp
It's a crossover that may come as a surprise. The Vancouver Island Marmot is among the lineup of new stamps being printed by the U.S. Postal Service in 2023.
-
Victoria receives failing grade in housing in 2022 Vital Signs report
This year, overall quality of life trended upwards, according to survey respondents, though opinions about housing dropped to a failing grade, the first time an issue has received an F since the annual Vital Signs report began.
Atlantic
-
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in cases, hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Kitchener
-
Lawyers representing encampment residents lay out case in Kitchener court
The legal battle over the future of a large downtown Kitchener encampment continued in court Tuesday as legal aid lawyers representing people living at the downtown property presented their case.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order he must resign or be fired
Guelph police Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police force for the time being despite a decision from the Guelph Police Services last month that he must resign or be fired.
-
Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.