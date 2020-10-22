Advertisement
LIVE @ 2: Sask. Party holds 'Big Honkin' Rally' in Regina
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:01AM CST Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:02AM CST
Scott Moe outlines the Sask. Party election platform on Oct. 9, 2020 in Saskatoon. (Chad Hills/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Party will host a 'Big Honkin' Rally for a Strong Saskatchewan' in Regina on Thursday afternoon.
This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca at 2 p.m.
Check this article for updated orem this event throughout the day.