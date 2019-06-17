A local exhibit in honour of the 30th Anniversary of the Saskatchewan Science Centre is bringing joy to the Queen City.

The Science Centre’s summer exhibit, JoyLab, officially opened on June 7 and was sourced and created by local talent.

“At the Science Centre, we try to put a Saskatchewan twist on everything,” Ryan Holota, Director of Business Development and Visitor Services at the Saskatchewan Science Centre told CTV Morning Live. “Inspired by other selfie museums, as well as a book called Joyful by Ingrid Fetell Lee.”

The 12-room exhibit was designed with help from 1080 Architecture Planning + Interiors, Sleek Signs and Imagination Ink.

“We have school kids coming through who aren’t even taking pictures,” Holota said. “They have a blast just experiencing the space. Lots of parents are bringing their very little kids to take pictures, young adults, everyone is having great time.”

With summer vacation fast-approaching, the Science Centre anticipates the exhibit will be a hit with younger patrons.