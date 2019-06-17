Locally created summer exhibits sparks 'joy' in Regina
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:01AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 12:16PM CST
A local exhibit in honour of the 30th Anniversary of the Saskatchewan Science Centre is bringing joy to the Queen City.
The Science Centre’s summer exhibit, JoyLab, officially opened on June 7 and was sourced and created by local talent.
“At the Science Centre, we try to put a Saskatchewan twist on everything,” Ryan Holota, Director of Business Development and Visitor Services at the Saskatchewan Science Centre told CTV Morning Live. “Inspired by other selfie museums, as well as a book called Joyful by Ingrid Fetell Lee.”
The 12-room exhibit was designed with help from 1080 Architecture Planning + Interiors, Sleek Signs and Imagination Ink.
“We have school kids coming through who aren’t even taking pictures,” Holota said. “They have a blast just experiencing the space. Lots of parents are bringing their very little kids to take pictures, young adults, everyone is having great time.”
With summer vacation fast-approaching, the Science Centre anticipates the exhibit will be a hit with younger patrons.