Lockdown lifted at Regina high school, suspect in custody: police

A lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate has been lifted with everyone safe, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS confirmed a suspect has been apprehended, in a video posted to Twitter.

“We received a call at about 9:15 a.m. of a firearm in the school, our officers immediately responded and a lockdown was enacted,” RPS Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies said in the video.

Davies said there are no reports that shots were fired or that anyone was injured.

Update: Suspect in custody following incident at East Regina High School



Deputy Chief @RpsLorilee provides more details in this video.

The investigation is continuing. Davies said more information about charges will be provided later.

The high school was placed into lockdown mode on Friday morning. Several police officers and vehicles responded to the school.

Police say the lockdown has been lifted at F.W. Johnson. Officers say everyone is safe. They will be letting the kids out shortly. pic.twitter.com/XHhKGGaIff — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) September 23, 2022

Six nearby elementary schools were also put into a “secure the building mode” as a precaution.

Those schools were: St. Theresa School, Judge Bryant School, Dr. George Ferguson School, St. Catherine Community School, Glen Elm Community School and Henry Braun School.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Kayleen Sawatzky and Allison Bamford