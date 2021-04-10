Advertisement
Lumsden loses Kraft Hockeyville bid
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 6:54PM CST
Lumsden is a finalist in the 2021 Kraft Hockeyville Competition.
REGINA -- Lumsden has lost its bid to become Kraft Hockeyville 2021.
Hockeyville announced that Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick won the $250,000 grand prize, on Saturday night.
As one of three finalists, Lumsden will receive $25,000 in arena upgrades.
Following the announcement, the town's campaign congratulated Elsipogtog in a tweet.
"Lumsden is proud to stand with you in supporting hockey in our communities," the tweet reads.
The town said it would have used the grand-prize money to fund upgrades to its arena, giving the girl's hockey teams separate dressing rooms.
No Saskatchewan community has won Hockeyville in the contest's history.