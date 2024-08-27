Mail-in ballot applications for Regina's Municipal election available online

Mail-in ballot applications for Regina’s municipal election are now available online.

To apply for a mail-in ballot, residents can either visit the City of Regina’s website or in person at the city's election office located on 1025 Park Street.

When applying through the online form, people are asked to include a copy of the front and back of their government-issued photo ID.

Mail-in ballots will be delivered to the homes of eligible voters in mid to late October. Ballots must be received by the Elections Regina Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is set for Nov. 13, 2024.