A Regina man who was previously wanted on a country-wide warrant for manslaughter stemming from a 2017 investigation into the death his infant son appeared in court Tuesday.

Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, is accused of manslaughter in the death of his three-month-old son Keenan Spencer. He was arrested on Monday afternoon.

His mother believes he’s innocent.

“I know my son,” Nadine Goodwill said. “I know in my heart this is not true.”

She said her son is being made out to be a "monster."

The investigation began on Oct. 14, 2017 when police were asked to respond to the death of an infant at a hospital. Police gathered enough evidence to support a manslaughter charge against Goodwill.

Goodwill also faces chrges for assaulting Keenan’s mother, Jodeci Spencer, in June.

He will make his next court appearance on Sept. 5