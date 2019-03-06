

CTV Regina





The man accused in Weyburn’s first homicide in 23 years has been granted bail.

Kegan Muxlow, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Nathan Hutt. Hutt was killed when he and two others allegedly broke into Muxlow’s home on Jan. 4.

Muxlow was granted bail at a hearing in Regina on Tuesday. His bail was set at $10,000 and comes with a number of conditions, including house arrest, no drugs or alcohol and no weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in Weyburn Provincial Court again on March 12.