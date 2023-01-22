Man arrested after attempted break in at Moose Jaw Event Centre

Moose Jaw police managed to stop a break and enter in progress early Sunday morning with the help of a canine unit.

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) reported that officers responded to a break and enter at the Moose Jaw Event Centre, located at 110 1st Ave NW at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Officers found and arrested a 33-year-old man at the scene. A canine unit assisted in the arrest, according to a MJPS news release.

The man was not hurt during the incident, police said.

The accused faces charges related to the break and enter. Items that were stolen from the property during the incident were recovered by police after the arrest, the release said.

The accused will remain in custody and is set to make his appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 23.