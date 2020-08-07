REGINA -- The Regina police are searching for a man charged in connection to a homicide.

It is believed that Josiah Pamburn, 28, cut off an electric monitoring bracelet while living in the Punnichy district.

Pamburn is facing a manslaughter charge in relation to the murder of Rodney Troy Ruberry, 49, in Regina.

He is described as an Indigenous man, roughly 6’3” and 240 lbs. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a pockmarked complexion. He has tattoos on both arms, including “Isabella” and “Chantel” on his left arm.

Anyone who sees a person matching the photo provided is asked to contact police.