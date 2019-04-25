

CTV Regina





A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Regina’s east end this weekend.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Fleet Street around 5:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of two men with gunshot wounds. The pair was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting took place in the 400 block of Fines Drive. After an investigation, police arrested a man in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.

Steven Karl Miller, 37, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of arson causing property damage. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.