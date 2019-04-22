

CTV Regina





A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man on April 10.

Jayshree Isiah Joel Apooch, 19, was originally charged with attempted murder. That charge was upgraded when the victim died in hospital.

The victim has been identified by police as Shaun Napoleon Watcheston, 49. He was 48 at the time of the incident and turned 49 right before his death.

Police were originally called to the 300 block of Rae Street for a report of a stabbing. Watcheston was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on April 12.

Officers were called to a second assault the next day. A 56-year-old man wasn’t injured.

Apooch was already on remand for the attempted murder charge.

He appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.

This is Regina’s second homicide of 2019.