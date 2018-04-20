

A 21-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash in February.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 east of Morse on February 23.

A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and four other people in the vehicle were treated for a variety of injuries. The deceased has since been identified as Demi McKechnie, 23, of Moose Jaw.

Adrian Spence McLaren of Moose Jaw has now been charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, operation over 80 mgs of alcohol causing death and operation over 80 mgs of alcohol causing bodily harm.

McLaren will make his first court appearance in Swift Current on May 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morse RCMP at 306-629-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Morse is about 192 kilometres east of Regina.