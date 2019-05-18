

A man was killed on Saturday morning in the City of Regina’s third confirmed homicide of 2019, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 7 Ave. and Garnet St. just after midnight, after a report of a man lying on the sidewalk. When they arrived on scene, officer’s performed first-aid on the victim until EMS arrived.

The man was then taken to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Coroner was notified and the Forensic Identification and Major Crimes units will also be assisting in the investigation.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased man and notify his family. They will not be releasing his name at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.