Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Regina on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to hospital around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a man had come in with serious stab wounds.

Police determined that the victim was stabbed by a man with a knife around 9:20 p.m. on the 1300 block of Montague Street.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.