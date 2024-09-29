Man who allegedly robbed a business in McLean with edged weapon arrested, RCMP report

A man is in custody after allegedly robbing a business in McLean, Sask. with an edged weapon on Saturday.

At around 6:23 p.m. on Sept. 28, Indian Head RCMP were dispatched to a business on the 200 block of Main Street in the village of McLean after an armed robbery was reported.

Police learned that a lone adult man entered the business carrying an edged weapon. The man took money from the cash register and then left the premises – fleeing in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later found on a grid road by officers with the File Hills Police Service, who were assisting the investigation. The driver was taken into custody.

As a result, a 53-year-old man from Regina has been charged with robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon, and driving while prohibited.

The accused remains in custody and is set to make his first court appearance in Fort Qu’Appelle on Monday.