Saskatchewan recognizes Police & Peace Officers' National Memorial Day

In front of the Saskatchewan Legislative building, law enforcement officers and civilians gathered to pay tribute to peace officers who died in the line of duty.

"Everybody when they sign up for this job knows that there's [an] inherent risk associated it. But today is a real reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that so many of our colleagues have faced,” Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies of the Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

“For us, it's just important to honour their memories, to honour their sacrifice, really to acknowledge their families who continue to mourn their loss, day in and day out."

Also in attendance were many loved ones of those who had their name on the honour roll. Including Mel and Ash Patton, the parents of Cst. Shelby Patton of the RCMP, who is the last name on the list of fallen Saskatchewan members.

"It's respect for the fallen, but it's also respect for all of the officers that came in March. Today, we're just here in support of everyone," Mel told CTV News.

"It doesn't matter how many years gone by, the feeling is always there. It's never going to go away. I mean, you learn to deal with it, in our own ways," Ash added.

The tradition began on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 1978 after the murder of rookie constable, David Kirkwood. The date was recognized nationally in 1998 by the federal government.

Both Mel and Ash expressed comfort in knowing that their son died protecting others.

"He was the best. Of course I'm biased, but, yes we miss him every day,” Mel said. “I'm really hoping that more people try and join up to become members, because of course, the more members we have, there's more safety in numbers."

The pair went on to say that the most difficult part of the ceremony was hearing their son's name read aloud.

Deputy Chief Davies also shared that it is a difficult day for active peace officers.

"They're never forgotten, their sacrifice will not be in vain,” she said. “It really is to honour their memories, to honour their families and it really is our commitment to ensure that their sacrifice will not be forgotten."