REGINA -- Regina police have charged a pair with attempted murder after an incident that took place outside a home on Saturday.

At 4:45 Aug. 1, police were called to a home on Krauss Street for a reported weapons offence. The 30-year-old victim was found there and sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects were not located at the scene, but further investigation lead police to the pair.

An operation took place on Wolfe Place on Sunday, where the suspects were arrested and charged.

Dominick Mark Cochrane, 22 and Angelica Violet Taypotat, 23, are charged with attempted murder using a firearm. Cochrane is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

They both appeared in court Tuesday morning.