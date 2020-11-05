REGINA -- Starting Monday, all students of Regina Public Schools will be required to wear a non-medical mask in school and on buses.

This follows the provincial governments move to mandate masks in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Tuesday. School divisions were left out of this mandate, some had already mandatated mask use school-wide. School divisions were asked to form their own guidelines on mandatory mask use.

In a letter sent to public school families, Director of Education Greg Enion said although he recognizes that this mandate may cause challenges for families, he believes this is an important step in slowing the transmission of COVID-19.

Exceptions will be made in private staff offices where physical distancing is possible, or when students are eating or drinking.

Students are encourages to bring more than one mask, in case one is soiled during play or by weather.