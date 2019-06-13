The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed a case of measles in Yorkton.

The carrier was an infant who contracted the disease overseas, and has since been cured. The baby was too young to have been vaccinated.

According to the health authority, the infant flew into the Regina International Airport from India via Vancouver.

"It's a little too soon for expose people to have developed symptoms because they usually take from one to three weeks from the outset to develop symptoms," Mark Vooght with the SHA said.

An exposure alert has been issued for travelers on specific flights, through specific airports.

The areas of exposure include:

• June 9, 2019: Air China Limited flight CA 0948 departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) at 02:50 and arriving at Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) at 11:25. The passenger with measles was at PEK prior to boarding the next flight.

• June 9, 2019: Air China Limited flight CA 0991 departing from Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) at 15:25 and arriving Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 10:50.

• June 9, 2019: Persons in Vancouver airport terminal “Main Terminal" at approximately 10:50 with the path of travel through Canada Customs and Immigration area shortly thereafter.

• June 9, 2019: Air Canada flight AC 8572 departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 14:00 and arriving at Regina International Airport (YQR) at 17:00.

• June 9, 2019: Persons at Regina airport arrivals and baggage area between 17:00 and 20:00 hours.

• June 9, 2019: Between the hours of 17:00 hours – 03:40 hours June 10, 2019 - Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

"If you've been to any of the exposure alert areas and you're unsure of your vaccination status for measles please contact your local public health office or local travel health office for further information," Vooght said.

Those involved in the above areas of exposure could qualify for preventative treatment.