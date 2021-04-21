REGINA -- A 36-year-old man from Saskatoon and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg are facing multiple drug charges after Regina police executed several search warrants and seized meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit executed three search warrants on Sunday; one was at an Airbnb in Harbour Landing, on at a hotel room downtown, and the third on a vehicle.

According to police, officers found 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, 250 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine and $41,000 in cash, along with multiple cell phones and digital scales.

The two men are charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.