The last day of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry gave Advocate groups one last chance to ask questions of police forces from across Canada.

"Mostly cross examination is to clarify points that were raised earlier in evidence to get more detail or more information. It’s also to challenge witnesses on what they have said,” said Marion Buller, the Chief Commissioner.

The focus of the five day event was to examine existing police policies and practices, to try and improve relationships between police departments and Indigenous communities.

“Police are the first contact and that sets the tone and the framework for everything that happens after, and so it’s critical as that first response,” said Buller.

Dianne Bigeagle’s daughter went missing 11 years ago and has still not been found. She has attended nearly all of the hearings and says she is disappointed that no one from Regina police was present in today’s hearings. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray was in attendance at the inquiry earlier in the week.

“Nobody can give me answers, and I want answers. It’s still up in the air for me, and if they continue I think I will eventually get those answers,” said Bigeagle.

Organizers of the inquiry says that it was a successful five day hearing, and that the knowledge gained here will surely inform and enlighten those who attend their next gathering.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi