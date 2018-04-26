

CTV Regina





A 29-year-old Moose Jaw man is facing charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into a home and robbed the woman inside and threatened her life.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning on the 900 block of Hastings Street.

Police say the suspect, Mitch Prosser, had a previous personal relationship with the woman.

Prosser allegedly broke into a second home on the 900 block of Athabasca Street East around 4 a.m. and threatened a woman inside with a firearm and threatened to sexually assault her.

Police say Prosser was fleeing the scene on foot as police were arriving and that he pointed a gun at them.

Investigators eventually tracked Prosser to the 900 block of Edmonton Street around 7:30 a.m. He reportedly fled from officers again, but was arrested about three blocks away. A gun was found in the home.

Prosser has been charged with two counts of uttering death threats, one count of sexual assault with a weapon, one count of forcible confinement, four gun related charges and a number of other charges. He will make his first court appearance on Friday.