'More of everything': Regina's famous Italian Star Deli opens new location

Regina’s Italian Star Deli has officially moved into its new building, celebrating a "soft opening" on Tuesday.

The iconic deli has been located on Victoria Avenue downtown since 1966 and the new location is not far away, next door to the original building to be exact.

The new location is four times the size of the original and also includes an Italian style bakery.

While some of the same familiar and friendly faces will be at the new location, the business will now be run by the third generation of the Giambattista family.

“We’ve got two checkouts now and just more of everything, that’s how you show growth,” owner Carlo Giambattista said.

Giambattista also said the new location has more stock, a fully operational kitchen and hot meals prepared all the time.

The official address of the new location is 1631 Victoria Ave.