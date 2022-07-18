More severe weather hits Sask. on Sunday

Once again severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Saskatchewan on Sunday, prompting more people to get out and take pictures of the weather passing them by.

At least one tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada Sunday evening, but there is no confirmation of any touchdowns at this time.

Other areas saw hail, heavy rain and intense lighting.

So, we had some hail at Diefenbaker. Got the brand new tent down just in time! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/mz3UpxlX5U — Leya Moore (@L_A_Moore) July 18, 2022

Possible tornado on the ground near Radville 4:50 pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/j3411FG62u — Jordan Carruthers🌪🌩🇨🇦 (@MBstormchasers) July 17, 2022

Heat warnings have ended for much of the province but remain in effect for northeastern Saskatchewan on Monday morning.

Regina is expecting a high of 30 on Monday with another chance of thunderstorm activity later in the afternoon.