More snow on tap to start the weekend in Sask.

Here we go again! Snow is on the way along with a temperature warm-up to start the weekend. Before I get too far into this, I want to say the next weather system does not look to be a repeat of the blizzards we saw to start the week. There will be some wind associated with the clipper moving through, but not to the tune of 80 or 90 km/h like we saw on Monday, instead we expect gusts to 50 or 60 km/h which may lead to some decreased visibility.

Either way, get ready for the start to your weekend to be a little messy as snow pushes in associated with this low.

More winter weather is on the way! #skstorm



Snow will begin Fri evening, gusty winds from the west up to 60 km/h on Sat will cause occasional blowing snow



This system is NOT a repeat of Monday’s blizzards!



So what’s going on? Well, a low-pressure system is pushing through from Alberta once again. This is going to bring widespread snow across central and southern Saskatchewan. Currently, it looks like the area stretching from Lloydminster through to Regina will see the highest accumulations with five to ten centimetres expected. Many other areas of the province are looking at four to six centimetres of snow, including Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Weyburn and Estevan. So you’ll need to have those shovels ready for Saturday.

There is also the chance of some freezing rain or a bit of a wintery mix on the southern side of this system. That could impact areas from Kindersley to Moose Jaw and south. This could lead to some slick conditions on roads and highways heading into the weekend, so you’ll of course want to keep an eye on the Highway Hotline if you are heading anywhere. Actually, you should check the road conditions no matter where you heading this weekend since there will be snow and the potential for some blowing with this system.

The snow will move in first through central Saskatchewan, and light snow looks to start in the early hours of Friday afternoon in Regina. As the low really pushes in, a swath of snow will impact central and southern Sask. overnight and into Saturday morning. The low looks to clear through Saturday night into Sunday morning where a warmer and sunnier day awaits.

Yes, I know, many people are ready to put away the shovels, but we are not done with winter yet. February looks to be pretty unsettled and preliminary models show a few systems are likely to bring some solid precipitation through the month, but we’ll keep an eye on that heading through the next few weeks.