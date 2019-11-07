

The Wheatland Cafe





Serve in small taco shells – excellent for a light dinner or an appetizer to a larger meal.

1 lb thinly sliced steak (stir fry beef works well)

1 tbsp oil

¾ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup light soya sauce (or 1/8 cup regular soya sauce + 1/8 cup water)

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp fish sauce

1 ½ tsp Chinese 5-spice

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 carrot, shredded

1 small daikon radish, shredded

Plain coleslaw mix

1 package 5” soft flour or corn tacos

Cilantro Crema

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

3 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

In a medium-hot skillet, saute the meat in the oil until browned. Add the hoisin sauce, soya sauce, vinegar, fish sauce, and Chinese 5-spice. Stir and simmer until a thick sauce forms. Finish with the sesame oil. Remove from heat. Can be made ahead.

Meanwhile, make the cilantro crema by combining the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and cilantro in a bowl. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to serve. Can be made ahead.

Heat a small non-stick skillet on medium heat. Heat the taco shells (no oil) for about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a cover container to keep warm.

In a small bowl, mix together the shredded carrot and daikon.

To serve, place several tbsp of coleslaw mix in the centre of the taco. Top with some of the beef, then the carrot-daikon mixture and finish with the cilantro crema. Serve immediately.