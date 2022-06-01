Balsamic Strawberries Three Ways
It’s hard to believe but this combination of balsamic vinegar and black pepper pair beautifully with sweet fresh strawberries.
Serves 4
4 cups sliced or quartered fresh strawberries
2 tbsp good quality balsamic vinegar (don’t buy cheap supermarket type as it is too astringent)
1 tbsp brown sugar
4-5 good grinds of black pepper
Place all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well. Cover and let macerate/marinate for 1-2 hours. Stirring occasionally. Serve as suggested below.
As a sauce for cake
Spoon some strawberries over vanilla, almond or chocolate cake. Top with a dollop of lightly whipped cream, toasted sliced almonds and a mint leaf.
As a sauce for ice cream (my favourite!)
Spoon some strawberries over vanilla ice cream. Scatter over some chopped chocolate, toasted almonds and garnish with a mint leaf.
As a topping for baguette
Just before serving, spread slices of fresh or toasted baguette with fresh ricotta cheese. If desired, add some grated lemon zest to the ricotta. Top with balsamic strawberries.
