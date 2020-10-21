REGINA -- Calysta’s Banana Bread

Makes one 8” x 4” loaf

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

3/4 cup soft butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large ripe bananas, mashed

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a small bowl, mash bananas. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar. Then add the eggs, followed by the vanilla, and then the mashed bananas.

Fold the flour mixture into the liquid mixture until just mixed. Pour the batter into 8" x 4" greased loaf pan, lined with parchment paper. Bake 45-60 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes in pan before removing to a rack to cool.