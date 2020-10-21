Calysta's Banana Bread
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 12:29PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 1:23PM CST
REGINA -- Calysta’s Banana Bread
Makes one 8” x 4” loaf
INGREDIENTS
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
3/4 cup soft butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 large ripe bananas, mashed
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a small bowl, mash bananas. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar. Then add the eggs, followed by the vanilla, and then the mashed bananas.
Fold the flour mixture into the liquid mixture until just mixed. Pour the batter into 8" x 4" greased loaf pan, lined with parchment paper. Bake 45-60 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes in pan before removing to a rack to cool.
RELATED IMAGES