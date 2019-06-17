Cardamom-Ginger Rhubarb Muffins
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 11:42AM CST
A delicious new way to eat rhubarb. You can substitute cinnamon for the cardamom, if you wish.
Makes 12 large muffins
Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease or line a 12-cup muffin tin.
In a large bowl, whisk together:
1 ½ cups flour
½ cup almond flour or ground almonds
¾ cup brown sugar
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp ground cardamom
¼ tsp salt
In a medium bowl, whisk together:
2 eggs
½ cup melted butter
½ cup buttermilk
1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until almost mixed. Then add:
1 ½ cup diced fresh rhubarb (small dice)
Stir to combine and spoon into the prepared muffin tin.
In a small bowl, stir together:
½ cup brown sugar
2 tbsp sliced almonds
1 tbsp melted butter
Top each muffin with a spoonful for the topping. Bake for 18-19 minutes.