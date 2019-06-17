

A delicious new way to eat rhubarb. You can substitute cinnamon for the cardamom, if you wish.

Makes 12 large muffins

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease or line a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a large bowl, whisk together:

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup almond flour or ground almonds

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp ground cardamom

¼ tsp salt

In a medium bowl, whisk together:

2 eggs

½ cup melted butter

½ cup buttermilk

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until almost mixed. Then add:

1 ½ cup diced fresh rhubarb (small dice)

Stir to combine and spoon into the prepared muffin tin.

In a small bowl, stir together:

½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp sliced almonds

1 tbsp melted butter

Top each muffin with a spoonful for the topping. Bake for 18-19 minutes.